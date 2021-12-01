Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 122,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

