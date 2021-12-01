Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.98

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 10428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

