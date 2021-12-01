F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

FXLV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV remained flat at $$10.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 706,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,566. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $3,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

