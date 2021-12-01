Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $902.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

