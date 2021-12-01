Farhad Nanji Buys 9,002 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

PFSI opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.