Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

