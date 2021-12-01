Farmers Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

