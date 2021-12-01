Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after buying an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.