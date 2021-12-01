Farmers Trust Co. Has $861,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,591 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

