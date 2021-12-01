Farmers Trust Co. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

