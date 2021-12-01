Farmers Trust Co. Sells 3,020 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

