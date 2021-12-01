Farmers Trust Co. Sells 94,754 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,754 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

NYSE GE opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.67, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.