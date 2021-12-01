FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAT shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.