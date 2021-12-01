Fathom’s (FTHM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 181.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $98,802.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,763. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fathom by 789.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 58.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

