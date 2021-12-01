FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

FBK stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

