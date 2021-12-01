FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FDX opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

