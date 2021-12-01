Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.24. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

