Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Up 88.4% in November

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE FMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,010. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMO. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,753 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 355.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

