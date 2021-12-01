Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

