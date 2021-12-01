Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director William Geoffrey Beattie Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director William Geoffrey Beattie acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$21,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,780.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.45 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4525986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.