Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,139 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.16 and a 200 day moving average of $311.21. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.46.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

