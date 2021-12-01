Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.92 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.