Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

