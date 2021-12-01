Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

