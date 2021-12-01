Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $608.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.82 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

