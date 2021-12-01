Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,399 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 1.19% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

CATH stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.

