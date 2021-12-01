Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

