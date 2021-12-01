Financial Analysis: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.16 -$10.42 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million $1.48 20.26

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61% DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

