Financial Analysis: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 22.18 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -4.09 Organovo $2.20 million 18.95 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.52

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Organovo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.