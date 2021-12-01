Financial Comparison: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and ironSource (NYSE:IS)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

15.9% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RESAAS Services and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 1 11 0 2.92

ironSource has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 92.49 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -12.46 ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RESAAS Services.

Summary

ironSource beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

