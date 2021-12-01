Financial Contrast: Micron Solutions (MICR) vs. Its Competitors

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Micron Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Micron Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 235 948 1777 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 35.09%. Given Micron Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ peers have a beta of 18.82, meaning that their average share price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 12.63% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -280.71% -20.29% -14.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 2.76 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 12.41

Micron Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Solutions peers beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.