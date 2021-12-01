Financial Contrast: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13% Community Bank System 30.78% 9.37% 1.31%

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northwest Bancshares and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $13.51, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.03 $74.85 million $1.25 10.82 Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.32 $164.68 million $3.54 20.45

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration service, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.