Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

FFLWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 280,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,226. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

