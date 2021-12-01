First Bank & Trust Acquires 359 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Timken were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Timken by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 248,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

