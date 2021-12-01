First Bank & Trust Sells 213 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortive were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 20.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 27.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.