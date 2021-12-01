First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the October 31st total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 17,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,401. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.