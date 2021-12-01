First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $256,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.20 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

