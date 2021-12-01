First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PROG by 94.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $811,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 18.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 59.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

