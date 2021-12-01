First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

PII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.