First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 171 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

