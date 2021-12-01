First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Acquires $21,620.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

