First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.12

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and traded as low as $18.12. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 24,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

