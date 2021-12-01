First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

