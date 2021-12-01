First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.63. 9,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.