First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

