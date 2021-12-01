First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading 2% Higher

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $134.08. 51,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 86,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $118,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

