First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $189,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $472,000.

