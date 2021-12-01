Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

In other Fisher & Paykel Healthcare news, insider Lewis Gradon bought 53,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$30.54 ($21.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,619,780.52 ($1,156,986.09).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.