Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.820-$4.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.360-$2.480 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.