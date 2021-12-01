Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

